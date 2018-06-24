Dangerous Sport: Push-ups in the Middle of a Busy Highway

Sports and physical activity yield health benefits. However, a video which has recently emerged online proves that working out in the middle of the street isn't the best way to stay in shape, unless you prefer to look like a pancake.

The author of the video keeps wondering what prompted the man to do push-ups in the middle of the highway surrounded by speeding cars, and literally risking being crushed to death by a vehicle. He assumed that the man was being paid well enough to do what he was doing.