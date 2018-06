Many drivers left their cars to gape at the snake, who held up commuter traffic in the Brazilian city of Manaus.

A giant anaconda has been caught on video; the animal slithered across a busy road in Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil. The creator of the clip guessed that the anaconda was approximately 3.5 meters long; the avenue was quite busy as it "crosses an important green area of the city." Manaus, which is popular among ecotourists, is located in the heart of the Amazon rainforest.