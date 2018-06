A bear family's visit to a local woman's backyard spa was cut short after Mei Mei, house dog and head of security, decided it was time for the furry fellas to beat it.

Despite mama bear clearly enjoying the gyrations of the jets in the fountain, Mei Mei's incessant barking was enough to make this mother collect her kids children and climb out of the unwelcoming backyard.

Better hope she doesn't have access to a Yelp app!