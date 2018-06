Sometimes a man intervenes in the natural order of things and rescues the prey from a predator. But what if a "victim" is not some fluffy little animal, but actually a big predator itself?

In a video posted to his Facebook page, Mike Kimmel showed a massive python that tried to wrap around a 4-foot alligator. The snake almost managed to subdue its fellow reptile, but the man decided to save the smaller predator, holding the python until it dropped the gator and released it.

Don't blame the gator for not saying "thank you," as it was busy fleeing the scene.