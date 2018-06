A daughter has filmed her father during a flood, bravely struggling against the high waters. Unfortunately, it is easier to fight a fire with a bucket of water than a deluge using the same bucket.

Somebody may say, he is a fool, but this man knows his aim, his destiny and his vocation. Or, maybe, he is just passing time and really is just fooling around. Doesn't matter — it is important to show your courage and will to action in case of a natural disaster.

​