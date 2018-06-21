Dinner Can Wait: Hungry Husky Snacks on Shiba Inu’s Leg

We all need a small snack sometimes to tide us over until the main course, but this pooch lets hunger get to his head as he gnaws on his pal's leg!

Surprised by Snow the Husky's bite, Loki the Shiba Inu attempts to fight back and remind the greedy guy that supper is on its way. Unfortunately, Snow appears to have more energy in him than Loki can handle.

Moments later, Loki decides to exact revenge and give Snow a taste of his own medicine! Someone feed these pups…