Slithering to Sales? Snake Found Chilling in Walmart Shopper’s Cart

Just rolling back some old skin before hitting up the rollback deals!

One Walmart shopper in New Jersey recently discovered that looking out for slithering reptiles in the grass may not guarantee a snake-free life indoors!

Surprisingly, the shopper in question was able to complete his shopping list before noticing the sneaky buggy-mate. Upon revealing the incident to two store employees, the man was immediately allowed to take his unpaid cart outside to dispose of the reptilian.

Either this man is unlucky, needs glasses, or his pet snake gets him a lot of free groceries.