And you know pan pizza is her favorite!

Without the slightest worry concerning public reception, one woman from Christchurch, New Zealand, decided to reveal her father's truly torturous tea time tradition.

The footage, taken earlier this month, shows Milly, an otherwise cool and collected pooch, absolutely lose it over the prospect of pizza. According to the torturer's daughter, a lifetime of lunchtime nibbling is to blame for Milly's love of the saucy, cheesy goodness.

Mom remains unamused daily.