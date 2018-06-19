Think Fast: Passengers Stop Bus With Unconscious Driver

The incident occurred in Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province.
After the driver fainted, he involuntarily twisted the steering wheel to the right. After a few seconds, two men run up to him: one rushed to the driver's seat, aligning the steering wheel and bringing the bus to a halt, while the other examined the driver.
None of the 30 passengers were injured. The driver was hospitalized with a stroke.
Timely rescue: A passenger saved nearly 30 lives by taking over the steering wheel of a speeding coach after finding its driver suffering from a sudden stroke. All passengers are safe and the driver is now in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/okN5jBAjcL— Global Times (@globaltimesnews) June 18, 2018
