Think Fast: Passengers Stop Bus With Unconscious Driver

In China, two passengers stopped a bus, whose driver lost consciousness while driving, the Global Times reports.

The incident occurred in Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province.

After the driver fainted, he involuntarily twisted the steering wheel to the right. After a few seconds, two men run up to him: one rushed to the driver's seat, aligning the steering wheel and bringing the bus to a halt, while the other examined the driver.

None of the 30 passengers were injured. The driver was hospitalized with a stroke.