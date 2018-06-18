Register
23:49 GMT +3
18 June 2018
    Motorcyclist Hits Bridge, Falls From Overpass in Downtown Atlanta

    A failure to turn caused by sleep deprivation, or something worse?

    A police investigation has been launched after an Atlanta motorcyclist's failure to turn caused him to collide with a bridge, sending him over the handlebars and down the overpass.

    The incident, which is said to have occurred around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, took place near Georgia State Stadium, home of the former Turner Field.

    Surprisingly, police reports say the motorcyclist was alert, conscious and breathing when taken to Grady hospital. No new information has been released since.

