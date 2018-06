In the US state of Florida, with the help of 680 kilograms of dynamite, two 140-meter cooling towers were blown up. The video of the explosion was published on YouTube.

Spectrum News channel noted that the 10-second operation had been prepared for 10 weeks. Two cooling towers of the Johns River Power Park coal power plant were demolished.

In the video you can see the base of both towers exploding almost simultaneously, after which the cooling towers "fold" inward and collapse, raising a huge cloud of dust.