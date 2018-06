Though many people say that cats and dogs are bitter foes, many real-life stories prove otherwise. Sometimes dogs can even "adopt" little kittens, loving and caring for them as they would for their own puppies.

A video which emerged online recently shows a kitten that decided to play with the dog and had to wake it up. The kitten is persistent in biting the dog's muzzle; however, the sleeping animal does not seem to be disturbed. Instead, the dog just slightly pushes the kitten away.