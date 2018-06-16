Tesla Model S Catches Fire on Santa Monica Blvd

The firefighters who arrived at the scene discovered a burning Tesla Model S.
According to West Hollywood News, the source of the fire was the undercarriage of the car where the batteries are placed. In just a few minutes the firemen extinguished the flames.
@Tesla This is what happened to my husband and his car today. No accident,out of the blue, in traffic on Santa Monica Blvd. Thank you to the kind couple who flagged him down and told him to pull over. And thank god my three little girls weren’t in the car with him pic.twitter.com/O4tPs5ftVo— Mary McCormack (@marycmccormack) June 16, 2018
