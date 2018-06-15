Going for the High Score? Utility Truck’s Arm Racks Up Wreckage

Recently released footage from a February 9 incident in Kaliningrad, Russia, details the makings of one truck driver's off-day on a Friday.

As highlighted by the spotlight within the first few seconds of the recording, a rear utility arm accidentally swings out during the driver's sloppy turn.

Not noticing the protruding bar (which probably required a lock to begin with), the trucker continued traveling as he snagged not one, or two, but four (possibly five) cars, when he was finally literally forced to halt.

Despite a motorist exiting their car seconds after the crash, no major injuries were reported. Safe to say the trucker had a not-so-relaxing weekend though…