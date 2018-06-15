FIFA World Cup Light Show on Moscow's Bolshoi Theater

The facade of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow became part of a light show timed to coincide with the start of the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The symbol of the tournament was lit in all 11 cities hosting the World Cup. The first lights were switched on at Moscow's Ostankino Tower, followed by lights in Samara and Sochi, Kazan and Rostov-on-Don, as well as other cities.

From June 14 to July 15, Russia is hosting the FIFA World Cup for the first time in history, with the matches set to be held in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Sochi, Yekaterinburg, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Nizhny Novgorod, Kazan, Volgograd, and Samara.