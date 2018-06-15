Airborne Excrement: Aggressive Colorado Winds Whisk Away Porta Potties

Parkgoers in Commerce City, Colorado, were forced to hit the ground and shield children as wild winds swept through earlier this week.

As if the situation wasn't horrific enough, Mother Nature decided to add a little humor to the chaos by sending multiple porta potties into the sky. Despite the situation at hand likely distracting those misted with the human waste, there were certainly confusion and disgust following the incident.

According KTBS, no one sustained major injuries from the gusts or flying loos.