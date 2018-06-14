Will Evolve For Food: Mudfish in Vietnam Jumps onto Land to Eat Some Snacks

Who knows, maybe our ancestors did the same thing, hopping out of the water and then evolving just in order to find some hot meal. To think of it, that's a pretty good reason to develop some legs or some lungs, an entire civilization and also food delivery services.

Mudfish, who are not afraid of people, are often fed by people around the world. Just look at those fearless and curious creatures! Well, maybe, they are only hungry, but, still ready to explore the Earth — up to the nearest person who will give them some food.