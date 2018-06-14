Russian Drones Capture Host Cities of FIFA World Cup 2018

AirPano, a group of Russian photographers known for their vivid 360° photographs and videos, recently released footage of their drone project ahead of the FIFA World Cup being held across Russia.

Capturing the 11 cities and 12 stadiums renovated for the games, the drones utilized a number of techniques, ranging from panoramas to spherical, abstract work.

Though the stadiums and venues appear very calm in AirPano's images now, that will all change in a handful of hours with Thursday's opening match!