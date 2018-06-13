They Call Me Rocket: Raccoon Climbs Skyscraper in Minnesota

What if you feel like a superhero, an Olympic athlete or a spy in a movie? Then conquering a few skyscrapers won't be a big deal for you, just like it was for this raccoon.

The animal was spotted by maintenance workers on the roof of a nearby office building. However, it then just jumped over to the UBS tower, one of the tallest skyscrapers in the city, where it scaled the building all day, showing off to passersby, as people cheered the animal on.

Luckily, the brave raccoon managed to climb to the top, even reaching people on the Internet.

​Twitter really loved the critter.

​​My picture from the 13th floor around noon. Hope he makes it down OK! #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/gfVWysn9iO