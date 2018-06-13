Duckling Rescued From Trap, Reunited With Parents in Fountain

Judging by the enthusiasm and joy of the duckling, swiftly leaving its box, one can tell that these are not a couple of random ducks, but are indeed its actual parents, who care for the little bird.
It is definitely not good for a man to be trapped in a fountain and even worse for a duckling. While its sibling passed away, this little guy was rescued. Surprisingly, just a couple of hours later, people were able to find what they believe are the baby duck’s parents.
Warning: graphic video.
Someone heard about the Capitals’ Stanley Cup parade!
Australia is harsh and it seems like everything there wants to kill you. However, animals suffer no less than humans, particularly because of the hot and dry weather. Koalas are not the fastest and sportiest among Australia's animal kingdom, but they can benefit from jogging as well - at least when tender-hearted runners nurse the poor animals.
Donald Trump has held a lot of negotiations, so he knows when to joke! Well, at least sometimes... Kim Jong-un, however, didn't look like he was used to that kind of banter, instead appearing a bit shocked for a second. This was enough to make his facial expression go viral.
