Just a few weeks old and already making moves – one rock at a time!

Cliff climbing class was in full force for three-week-old Finnegan in this video clip captured by Kathy Street at the Oregon Zoo last week.

Still figuring out his physical limits, the kid is seen bravely jumping, climbing and scaling various boulder formations within the enclosure. Despite his perceived independence, Finnegan's mom makes sure to keep a close eye on her offspring.

With progress this swift, Oregon Zoo may need to look into expanding!