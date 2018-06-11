You Can Queue, Too: Well-Mannered Deer Waits in Line for Ice Cream

Recent footage from Japan's Nara Park has emerged showing a friendly, wild sika deer seemingly waiting in line for a frosty treat.

Most deer and humans would both be startled by such close encounters, but Nara Park is actually home to approximately 1,200 free-roaming deer, according to Japan Guide. Considered a natural treasure by Shinto believers, it's no wonder this deer didn't have the patience to wait more than 30 seconds in line — especially with an abundance of crackers ready for the taking!