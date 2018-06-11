They See Me Rollin': German Man Drives Tractor to FIFA World Cup in Russia

Hubert Wirth, a 70-year-old German man known for his long trips in a trusty tractor, is now heading to Moscow. The man is driving his 1936 Lanz Bulldog vehicle through Eastern Europe, covering 100km per day in order to visit Russia to watch the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The man is already in Belarus and is gradually drawing closer to his goal. Wirth wants to arrive in time for the opening ceremony of the World Cup, which is set to take place in Moscow on June 14.