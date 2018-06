Residents of a flood-hit village in the Siberian region of Yakutia have come up with an unusual way of traveling, using gardening equipment and tractors as a means of transport.

Since May, over 1,200 houses have been flooded due to the spillover of the Lena, Aldan, Amga, Kolyma and other small rivers in 14 districts of Yakutia.

Due to the devastating floods in Yakutia, 53 settlements in 16 municipalities have been affected. In settlements where the high water has already receded, rescuers are helping residents to dry out houses and clear courtyard territories.