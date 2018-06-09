‘Later, Hater’: 8-Foot Florida Gator Knocks Trapper Out Cold

Just in case you were wondering how hard an alligator’s skull is…

An alligator's transportation out of a residential area in Ocoee, Florida, took a nasty turn when the reptile decided to (literally) use its head and attempt an escape.

Dubbed a "nuisance alligator" by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission standards due to its size and threat level, the trespasser eventually found itself face-to-face with a trained trapper and a few accompanying police officers. Despite putting up quite the resistance against the trapper and inexperienced officers, the 8-foot alligator was eventually blindfolded, bound and muzzled.

Seemingly calm in its restricted state, the gator decided to fight back one last time once it felt its body leave the ground and reach the truck's bed. With a swipe of its large neck, the gator weaponized its skull and clocked the Florida trapper right on his forehead. Not to seem discriminatory, the alligator then flicked its tail, slapping a female officer before hitting the concrete.

Perhaps Florida should consider dispatching two experts at a time…