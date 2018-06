Curious of how her pets entertain themselves when she's not around, this pet owner decided to set up a hidden camera.

While one would imagine some kind sinister behavior takes place within the 8 to 9-hour timeframe, these pets seem more concerned with napping and watching the window in search of human activity.

According to the owner, the movements in footage shown are the most "active" bits of the day. Maybe a few new toys would liven up the place?