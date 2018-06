A hungry polar bear climbed into the hotel's warehouse, stuffed itself with chocolate, smashed bottles of wine, and when trying to get out, got stuck in a window on Spitsbergen Island, Norway.

The animal was discovered by a member of the Radio Adventure Hotel. The door through which the bear entered the room slammed shut; the frightened beast began to beat the windows in panic and got stuck in the latter. Hearing an approaching helicopter, the bear broke free and fled to the sea.