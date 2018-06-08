Show of Strength: Musclemen Compete in Russia's Power Extreme Championship

In the fight for the champion title, the athletes struggled to push a flatbed truck, run with beer kegs, and toss 200-kilogram stone balls.

In medieval Slavic legends, the hero is often a massive, incredibly strong knight called a bogatyr. The modern descendants of these strongmen competed against one another in the city of Perm in the Power Extreme Championship, Russia's ultimate test of raw strength. The competition's inventory surprised spectators: it included 100 kg kegs of beer, 125 kg sandbags and massive granite balls.

The winner of the competition was Evgeny Gavrilenko from the Russian city of Saratov, his third victory in the championship. As the main prize, Gavrilenko won a statue of a bear — the symbol of the Perm region.