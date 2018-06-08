Local Captures Tornado Touching Down in Laramie, Wyoming

While most would run for cover, a few choose to whip out their phones!

Here's video of the #tornado north of #laramie #wyoming forming. Cut audio because my friend and I were using flabbergasted language. See @WY_Boomerang for photos and more tomorrow. Video can be reused if credited to Peter Baumann/Laramie Boomerang. pic.twitter.com/AZkS3YzL9X — Peter Baumann (@PCBaumann) June 7, 2018

Peter Baumann, managing editor of the Laramie Boomerang, recently captured vivid footage of a tornado forming just outside of his town of Laramie, Wyoming, Wednesday evening.

The video, which has been muted by Baumann due to language, shows the intriguing timelapse formation of the storm that is said to have broken up after moving towards Wyoming's Roger Canyon.

According to local reports, no major injuries or deaths were sustained as result of the twister.