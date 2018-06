A furry resident at Stonyford, California's Gypsy Ranch has risen to fame after a recent video of him completing a long jump went viral.

"My dog, Mendo, loves jumping big jumps," said the owner and ranch host to Viral Hog, adding how much he loves his now-famous pooch.

While some may debate the safety of a dog completing such a jump, the good boy's happiness is definitely undeniable following the leap!