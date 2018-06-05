Shark Tales: Man Saves Underwater Predator, Helps It Return to Ocean

Maybe one day the shark will return the favor and rescue the man when he is out on the open sea…. In general, though, it is better to stay away from these magnificent and dangerous creatures.
Everybody has heard about dangerous shark attacks, but what about shark rescues? A South Carolina family found a shark, desperately trying to return to the sea. The fisherman put himself at risk, grabbing its tail and dragging the stunned animal to the water, saving the shark from an otherwise certain death.
Maybe one day the shark will return the favor and rescue the man when he is out on the open sea…. In general, though, it is better to stay away from these magnificent and dangerous creatures.
These guys know how to provide real security, scouring the sea inside and out. Russian sailors always stay vigilant! Now the ship can easily pass without concerns and enter the high seas.
Don’t worry, you still have an indefinite amount of time to right your wrongs.
It's always good to work out in the fresh air! However, when you have a dog, it's a bit tricky - what else can you do outdoors, other than running? This Brazilian man has resolved the puzzle, bringing his pet straight to the sports ground!
And what if he just wanted to ask for directions? Or offer a cab? Now we'll never know for sure. Well, at least, the ducklings are safe and will travel to the next pond.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)