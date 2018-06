The most wanted street artist of our times has come to Moscow. A large display of Banksy's works has opened in the city and - who knows - maybe one day the famous trickster, troublemaker, and graffiti master could appear on Russian streets.

The exhibition items have been insured for 10 million pounds — which is pretty ironic, as many of Banksy's works were at first considered to be pure vandalism.

Now Banksy is the most popular British artist around, ahead of Turner and Constable, according to a poll, conducted in the UK last uear..