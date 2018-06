And what if he just wanted to ask for directions? Or offer a cab? Now we'll never know for sure. Well, at least, the ducklings are safe and will travel to the next pond.

A taxi driver in Moscow became a victim of the fierce natural affection. As he approached a duck with her babies near the road in the middle the city, the bird decided to drive him away from the ducklings. A man had to retreat, while the victorious mother duck returned to her little ones.