A man, dressed for a day at the office with a bag over his shoulder and a newspaper in hand was walking down a path when he was suddenly confronted by a goose.

A video captured in Canada has received more than 2 million views. The man attempted to slap the bird when it charged at him in a full-fledged ground assault. The goose then began to jump and started flying and swirling around the poor man's head. After a final charge from the bird and a big kick in the air from the ruffled up man, an onlooker helped him get away, while the goose opted not to pursue the scuffle further.