Where we're going we need... well, a little road, maybe? The dashcam filmed a plane, trying to use a road as a landing strip in Huntington Beach on Friday.

Luckily, there were no casualties, no fire, no damage or car accidents — and, according to the driver, the pilot seemed to be alright. That's what you call a perfect landing!

The police reported later, that the novice pilot couldn't reach an airport due to engine malfunction.