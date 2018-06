The authors of the YouTube channel Grind Hard Plumbing Co have built kart based on the children's Ford Mustang. The car was mounted on a shorter chassis from a real kart and equipped with a Honda motorcycle engine.

It took four days to built the car, which was called the Barbie Mustang Go Kart.

Most of the time was spent placing the "trolley" and the engine in the toy car's body; a 19-horsepower, 240-cube unit with air cooling was borrowed from a cross-country Honda CRF 230 motorcycle.