It's Alive: Biohybrid Robot Boasts Skeletal Muscle Tissue

The muscles of the robot shrink when an electric current is applied to them. The joint of the new robot can bend almost 90 degrees; this allows you to perform relatively complex tasks.
Researchers from the University of Tokyo have created a biohybrid robot, created on the basis of live rat muscle tissue and a frame made of metal and plastic. The device simulates the movement of the human finger, it is able to move small objects, bending in the joint, according to a study published in the journal Science Robotics.
The muscles of the robot shrink when an electric current is applied to them. The joint of the new robot can bend almost 90 degrees; this allows you to perform relatively complex tasks.
Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and flight engineer Oleg Artemyev played soccer on board the ISS with a Telstar-18 ball, which will return to Earth on June 3 and open the World Cup 2018 in Russia.
A drone excursion for seal-watching takes a unexpected turn!
No longer will Walter be silenced!
Three tornadoes overtook an American farmer near the village of Cope, Colorado.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)