Sydney Surfer Blissfully Unaware of Shark Creeping Down Under

Australian drone operator Rob Norman, also known as "Aussie Rob," recently released footage of an August 2017 incident showing a grey nurse shark seemingly stalking an unaware surfer.

Video shows the 6.5-foot shark initially making its way towards the woman off the coast of Sydney's Bondi Beach during sunset. Thankfully for the novice surfer, a small wave rushed through as the aquatic beast was barely a few meters away.

Whether the shark lost interest or had no intention of harming the woman, Aussie Bob says he recalls a feeling of helplessness as he monitored the situation with bated breath.