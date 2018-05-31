Colorado Farmer Surrounded by 3 Tornadoes

The farmer and three workers were in a field when the weather began to deteriorate quickly. They rushed to their truck, but the car jammed in the sand. While the men tried to move the car, a tornado appeared before them. Two more appeared on the other side. All four had run to a dried-up river bed nearby.

“It was pretty intense.” This farmer says he was surrounded by tornados yesterday when his truck got stuck in the sand. He and three other people hid in a ditch as he watched tornados touch down around him. He spotted three total — two are in this video he shared with us. #KDVR pic.twitter.com/oxtRD337to — Emily Allen FOX31 (@EmilyAReports) May 29, 2018