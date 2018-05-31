Stingray Lets Off Some Feeding Time Frustration

Workers at Aquarium Adventure-Columbus recently got a look at what happens when feeding time is a little behind for Motoro stingray Penny.

Clinging to the tank's edge, the stingray is seen spewing water at anyone within range. Though the spouts start off light, the video ends after she shows the workers what she's actually capable of.

While we know stingrays love their moisture, Penny doesn't play about her food! Even her parrot fish tank buddy is visibly worried!