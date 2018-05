The latest census in 2014 demonstrated that there were only 1,864 wild pandas left on the planet. It is therefore incredibly lucky to encounter this animal in the wild.

The giant panda cub was for the first time spotted in the Wolong Nature Reserve in China when a group of researchers accidentally noticed the baby on a tree. The animal is likely to be about seven months old and to weigh some 20 kilograms. This nature reserve is especially advantageous for pandas as there are a lot of bamboo plants, the main source of livelihood for pandas.