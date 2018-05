Visitors to Kruger National Park in South Africa have filmed a buffalo that saved a lizard from a young lion. The video has been posted on the YouTube channel Kruger Sightings.

The lion was carrying its prey when a big bull spotted him. He immediately jumped to the scene, pushed the predator to the ground and knocked the lizard out of his mouth.

After that, the buffalo smashed the lion cub with its horns so that the lion fliiped over several times in the air, and ran away. The bull stood above the reptile, protecting it from the encroachments of other lions nearby.