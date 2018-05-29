Booliani? Crowded Yankee Stadium Shows Contempt for Trump Lawyer

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani may no longer be subject to the approval ratings, but that didn't stop this Yankee Stadium crowd from putting their two cents in!

"The New York Yankees wish a very happy birthday to Mayor Giuliani!" exclaimed the announcer Monday, prior to the stadium echoing with boos from every section.

Once known as "America's Mayor," it's clear that Giuliani's recent professional and political decisions have led many to view him in a completely different light (even on his birthday).