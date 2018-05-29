Dirty Dancing: Nude Mexican Shows Off His Moves to Russian Airport Security

His technique is really good, however, it doesn't match the decorations. He just may want to re-think his dance outfit next time.
Mexico is well-known for crazy and vivid dances. However, this guy has decided to put on a perfomance in the wrong place at the wrong time. Let's hope security services at the Sheremetyevo airport loved his moves. Maybe he at least managed to warm up a bit - it can be pretty cold in Russia, even at this time of year.
The Rolling Thunder First Amendment Demonstration Run is a yearly protest and gathering that first began in 1988. Motorcycle riders from around the country and even around the world gather in the Pentagon's parking lots and then begin to cruise a designated route through the Mall area of Washington, D.C.
The Soviet government established the Border Guard Service in 1918. In 1958, the Council of Ministers of the USSR, in recognition of the profound service of the border guards in their protection of the state's borders, decided to establish Border Guard Day on May 28.
You definitely wouldn’t want to play with these kitties - leopards are extremely fast, so they can easily sneak past a buffalo or a large monkey, catch it before their prey even realizes what’s going on, and drag it up a tree without getting especially tired.
If you can't walk it doesn't mean you can't fly! This 71 year old woman from Ukraine has managed to fulfill her age-old dream to skydive, even though she is partially paralyzed and has to use a wheelchair.
