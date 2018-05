The Soviet government established the Border Guard Service in 1918. In 1958, the Council of Ministers of the USSR, in recognition of the profound service of the border guards in their protection of the state's borders, decided to establish Border Guard Day on May 28.

On the day of the 100th anniversary of the Russian Border Guard, Crimeans were shown ships that monitor and guard the maritime borders of the peninsula. One of the main instruments in guarding the southern borders of Russia is the border ship Ametist, which monitors the Crimean Bridge and prevents other vessels from approaching it unnoticed. The ship's tasks also include combating terrorism and sea piracy.