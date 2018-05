If everyone had Spider-Man powers, the world would probably be a pretty frightening place. But still, sometimes "Spidey-senses" can help save lives.

A common passerby has saved a toddler from falling from an apartment window. The child was hanging on the railing when the man showed impressive acrobatic skills, climbing the balconies on the fourth floor. While he was ascending, neighbors from the next apartment were trying to hold on to the kid. The unknown savior managed to reach the child and return it to the apartment where he fell from.