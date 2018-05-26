Not as Painful as It Looks: Camel Chomps Six-Inch Needles

Camels have sharp teeth and cone-shaped papillae, raised cone-like protrusions inside of their mouths that help them chew their food.

The video, captured in Arizona in the US, shows a camel enjoying its morning meal, a plate full of prickly pear cactus. The six-inch needles seem to have caused no trouble for the camel.

According to scientists, the papillae in the camel's mouth are almost like plastic, protecting the cheek and mouth from being scratched, abraded, poked, perforated or otherwise injured. Still, camels are likely to feel some pain and discomfort while eating the needles, as their lips are very sensitive, despite the papillae.