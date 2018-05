During a race, a horse stumbled, unsaddling its rider Fran Berry, and continued the race down the track, with several people having to jump out of its way.

Race presenter Hayley Moore shocked the public when she caught a loose horse at the Chepstow racecourse in Wales. The amateur rider went out onto the track and firmly stood her ground while the horse galloped towards her. Although Hayley was knocked over, she managed to hang onto the reins and to bring the horse to a halt.