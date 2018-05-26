Register
01:33 GMT +326 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Videoclub

    Four Months Later: Pups Cause Commotion Upon Reunion

    Videoclub
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Safe to say these two know the importance of family!

    Family time was in full effect after Charlie and his owner Charmaine Phillips traveled to visit the pup's sister, Athena, for the first time in four months.

    Despite time apart, the memory of Athena's apartment door is clearly etched into his mind as the sole barrier between him and his beloved sister. As if Charlie's incessant yapping wasn't enough to let everyone in the neighborhood know what was happening, Athena immediately joined in on the greeting and could not wait to fill her brother in on what he has missed.

    Imagine the sound of a full family reunion!

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    More videos

    • Gone Fishing: Kitten Confuses Tablet for Actual Aquarium
      Last update: 23:17 25.05.2018
      23:17 25.05.2018

      Gone Fishing: Kitten Confuses Tablet for Actual Aquarium

      Bamboozled by technology yet again!

    • Two Lynx in Ontario Have Intense Conversation
      Last update: 19:00 25.05.2018
      19:00 25.05.2018

      Let's Chat: Two Lynx in Ontario Have Intense Conversation

      An amusing "conversation" between two lynx has been filmed in Ontario, Canada. The two wildcats "talking" has cheered up Internet users.

    • Snake found battling giant centipede in Vietnam
      Last update: 15:00 25.05.2018
      15:00 25.05.2018

      Deadly Duel: Snake Battles Giant Centipede in Vietnam

      A video of a fight between a python and the huge centipede has been shot in Vietnam. The python and the centipede are seen entwined in one big tangle, while the terrible arthropod is waiting for the right moment to sting the snake. The reptile tries to bite the centipede’s armor, but in the end goes down to defeat.

    • Italy: The Longest Deep-Fried Pizza Was Baked in Naples
      Last update: 08:34 25.05.2018
      08:34 25.05.2018

      Italy: Longest Deep-Fried Pizza Made in Naples

      The largest pizza in the world has been baked in Naples, its length is 7 meters and 15 centimeters. For a few hours, a hundred cooks worked on their masterpiece. The victory for the Neapolitan pizza was a matter of principle, since the last world record belonged to Milan.

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse