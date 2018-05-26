Four Months Later: Pups Cause Commotion Upon Reunion

Family time was in full effect after Charlie and his owner Charmaine Phillips traveled to visit the pup's sister, Athena, for the first time in four months.

Despite time apart, the memory of Athena's apartment door is clearly etched into his mind as the sole barrier between him and his beloved sister. As if Charlie's incessant yapping wasn't enough to let everyone in the neighborhood know what was happening, Athena immediately joined in on the greeting and could not wait to fill her brother in on what he has missed.

Imagine the sound of a full family reunion!