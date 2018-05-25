Italy: Longest Deep-Fried Pizza Baked in Naples

It took more than 80 kilograms of flour to bake such an enormous pizza.
In December, the art of making Neapolitan pizza was included in the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.
The largest pizza in the world has been baked in Naples, its length is 7 meters and 15 centimeters. For a few hours, a hundred cooks worked on their masterpiece. The victory for the Neapolitan pizza was a matter of principle, since the last world record belonged to Milan.
